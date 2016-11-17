Verdict reached in fatal shooting of mother, 6-year-old son

A Muscogee County Superior Court jury Thursday afternoon found Vincent Harris guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old son in February 2012.
The jurors deliberated for 4 1/2 hours before reaching a verdict around 3 p.m. after a 9-day trial.
Police found Tina Green Hall and her 6-year-old son around 1 p.m. Feb. 24, 2012, in Hall’s 2352 Howe Ave. home in Columbus’ Oakland Park neighborhood.
Harris, who was living with Hall and her son, told police the two were alive when he left the house at 5:30 a.m. that day to go to work at Columbus State University, where he drove a bus. He found their bodies when he got back from work, he said.
He told investigators Hall, 47, killed her son and then committed suicide, having succumbed to the strain of financial difficulties. Authorities initially reached that same conclusion, until a cold-case homicide investigator re-examined the deaths and decided Harris likely killed the two.
If convicted, Harris faces life in prison.
