TSYS announces results of 2016 United Way campaign

TSYS hosted Thursday morning a celebration to announce the results of their 2016 United Way Campaign. TSYS announced their corporate total was $1,785,523, an increase of $70,523 over the 2015 total. Of that $1,439,001 will be going to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

The first graduation ceremony for students in Columbus State University’s new film certificate program was Monday morning at the Springer Opera House. The first graduation is a milestone for CSU and the 13 participating students. CSU’s On-Set Film Production Certificate Program is offered through CSU’s Department of Communication in collaboration with the Springer Opera House. It's also part of the Georgia Film Academy. It was one of the first programs of its type offered in Georgia when it launched. Meet three of the graduates in this short video.

Local

Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

Students in Jordan Vocational High School's automotive program revealed earlier this week to other students, faculty and the community a completely restored and improved 1996 Ford Mustang they restored as part of the Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." The finished car will now be judged and compete with the Mustangs restored by the other finalist schools for the grand prize.

Crime

Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter. The individual/witness is described as a Black Male, approx. age 16 - 20, about 5' 08" - 6' 00" tall, weighing approx. 160 - 190lbs and last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey or black t-shirt. They are asking the person in this video or anyone who might recognize this individual to please contact SGT. A . LOCEY of the Homicide unit at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.

Latest News

A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president of young democrats at the school. He said that he is scared about Trump winning key states and the states that are too close to call.

Local

What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

With 23 of 26 precincts reporting and 56 percent of early votes counted, opponents of the effort to thaw the freeze are winning handily. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson spoke with the Ledger-Enquirer earlier Tuesday evening about the effort to thaw the freeze.

