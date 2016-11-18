This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | November 12 - November 18

1. Woman charged with homicide by vehicle in Northside High student’s death
Christine Mennona, 33, is facing multiple charges in the death of Justin “JP” Johanson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sept. 4 on River Road near Bradley Park Drive. She was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle and texting/use of wireless device while driving.
2. Robert Wright wants to put a casino resort in south Columbus
Columbus entrepreneur Robert Wright Jr. said Monday he would like to bring a $200 million resort casino to south Columbus if the state of Georgia legalizes gambling. Wright was on the Tuesday Columbus Council agenda to ask councilors to pass a resolution in support of legislation that would put casino gambling up for a statewide vote in Georgia.
3. Couple steps up to provide a forever home for four Muscogee County siblings
When Sam and Ashley Way married in 2009, they envisioned having children through the natural birth process. When their hopes were dashed, they began looking into adoption. That resulted in the couple adopting four siblings, ages 2 to 17, through the Muscogee County Department of Family and Children Services.
4. Columbus man shot in head by man impersonating police officer
A Columbus man was shot in the head early Tuesday by a man impersonating a police officer at his Ticknor Drive home, according to police. The victim is in critical condition at Midtown Medical Center, Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word said Tuesday afternoon.
5. How did Columbus vote in the presidential election?
The divide between precincts voting for Donald Trump and those going to Hillary Clinton largely mirrored the city’s racial makeup. That’s typical here in a presidential election year: Precincts on the city’s south side vote for the Democrat; precincts to the north vote for the Republican. Though a couple of precincts have changed locations since the last presidential election in 2012, that trend has not.
