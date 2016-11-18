Columbus nonprofits raise thousands on Georgia Gives Day

Nonprofit organizations in the Columbus area raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on Georgia Gives Day.
The 24-hour fundraising blitz ended midnight Thursday with a total of $3.9 million raised statewide, said David Terraso, communications director for the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.
Terraso said 147 Columbus nonprofits participated this year, raising $464,214 with 1,269 donors. Only 76 of the nonprofits actually received donations.
The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center, the leading state fundraiser two years in a row, came in second this time around, raising $248,130. Enduring Hearts Inc., an Atlanta-based organization that funds organ transplant research, topped the Leaderboard with $397,944.
MercyMed Columbus raised $6,840, Boys & Girls Club of the Chatthoochee Valley raised $10,435, Calvary Christian School raised $9,484 and Chattahoochee RiverWarden raised $6,790.
The statewide philanthropy campaign is held annually to help nonprofits raise funds at the Georgia Gives Day website. Terraso said 2,700 nonprofits participated in this year’s campaign. The program has raised $12 million since 2012.
Though the emphasis is on a 24-hour period, Terraso said the center began counting donations on Oct. 17. He said the website will remain open all year-round for donors to give to their favorite charities.
“Some nonprofits use it as their main portal for giving,” he said. “It just makes it easier for them, and we have a fairly low credit card rate on it. But we stopped counting at midnight last night for how much we raised for the total campaign.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
