Superintendent releases school district's progress report

Eight firearms, $4,360 worth of narcotics and $2,400 in cash were found November 10, 2016 during a search at a Bernard Street apartment complex, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced during a press conference held November 15, 2016. Christopher Leonard Woolfolk, 33, Atoya Williams, 34, Antonio Cortez Sauls, 29, and Salita Nicole Byrd, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident.
The first graduation ceremony for students in Columbus State University’s new film certificate program was Monday morning at the Springer Opera House. The first graduation is a milestone for CSU and the 13 participating students. CSU’s On-Set Film Production Certificate Program is offered through CSU’s Department of Communication in collaboration with the Springer Opera House. It's also part of the Georgia Film Academy. It was one of the first programs of its type offered in Georgia when it launched. Meet three of the graduates in this short video.
Students in Jordan Vocational High School's automotive program revealed earlier this week to other students, faculty and the community a completely restored and improved 1996 Ford Mustang they restored as part of the Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." The finished car will now be judged and compete with the Mustangs restored by the other finalist schools for the grand prize.
A video production crew working for Quaker State was at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus Wednesday to record the progress auto students have made restoring an old Ford Mustang as part of Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." They also decided to have those assembled take the mannequin challenge. Our camera was rolling as well. Here's a look at their poses...and how long they held them.
Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter. The individual/witness is described as a Black Male, approx. age 16 - 20, about 5' 08" - 6' 00" tall, weighing approx. 160 - 190lbs and last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey or black t-shirt. They are asking the person in this video or anyone who might recognize this individual to please contact SGT. A . LOCEY of the Homicide unit at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.
Ann Hardman, the new Muscogee County superior court clerk, said that she had never had interest in running for any positions in public office before her recent campaign. Hardman expressed surprise about winning by a big margin against write-in candidate Columbus attorney Mike Garner .