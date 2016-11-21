How to help 75 residents who were displaced in Woodcliff Apartments fire

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is offering assistance to help the 75 residents who were displaced after a fire at Woodcliff Apartments in Columbus Sunday afternoon.
The organization is asking those who would like to help those affected to call 211, the United Way’s information and referral line.
Agents are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Agents are prepared to direct people to ways of giving to those in need.
Columbus Fire & EMS personnel said the blaze at Woodcliff Apartments on Sunday did significant damage to the Oakley Drive complex of St. Mary’s Road.
About 19 apartments were damaged or destroyed and as many as 75 residents were displaced, said Deputy Chief Greg Lang.
