How to help 75 residents who were displaced in Woodcliff Apartments fire

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash Pause

1:03 Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge."

0:29 New Columbus series puts playwrights of color in the spotlight

1:50 SOA Watch activists vow to keep their hands on the plow

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold