Woodcliff Apartments seeking shelter for 75 displaced after fire

One day after 18 units were damaged in a fire at Woodcliff Apartments in Columbus, Midtown Reality is trying to find shelter for the 75 tenants who were displaced.
A representative of Midtown Reality, who manages the housing complex, said they’ve moved some of the residents into vacant apartments. The American Red Cross and other housing in Columbus and Phenix City have also helped provide shelter, she added.
“We’re working with local agencies to help the tenants in this time of crisis,” Midtown Reality, which manages Woodcliff Apartments, announced in a statement to the Ledger-Enquirer. “We’re trying to help place as many as we can. Of course, some of them have family that they can stay with also.”
Among the local agencies assisting is the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. It’s asking those who would like to help to call 211, the organization’s information and referral line.
United Way agents are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They are prepared to direct people to ways of giving to those in need.
Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said Sunday afternoon’s blaze at Woodcliff Apartments wounded a firefighter and caused significant damage to the 229 North Oakley Drive complex.
Deputy Chief Greg Lang said on the scene that it appeared as if a nearby grass fire caused the blaze, but Shores said further investigation indicates that the building was engulfed in flames beforehand.
“It was actually in the attic and embers fell down, which then caught the grass on fire,” Shores said early Monday. “The grass fire was the first thing that people saw, but that fire was already involved before the grass fire ever took place. That’s why it got so out of control.”
The fire marshal said the cause of the attic fire remains undetermined.
A firefighter who responded to the scene sustained a serious neck injury after a ceiling collapsed on him. Shores confirmed that he is still receiving treatment at Columbus Midtown Medical Center, but declined to release his current condition.
“Our prayers are with the firefighter and his family who was injured in the fire,” the Midtown Reality representative said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
