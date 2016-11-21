NFL running back Crowell helping to feed families in Columbus

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell and his family will team up with members of South Columbus United Methodist Church to feed 100 families Tuesday.
Crowell is a former player at Carver High School.
“I love my church and I love my hometown. This is another way for my family and I to show our love for Columbus,” said Crowell in a press release.
Crowell donated 100 turkeys for the event.
The Rev. Reggie Williams and his congregation selected the families to feed.
The Thanksgiving event will be at noon at the church on 1213 Benning Drive.
