Blood drive to honor Deonn Carter

A Columbus community blood drive to honor the memory of Deonn Carter will be held in December.
Carter, 31-year-old man with autism, died after beind shot in August at the Britt David Apartment complex on Armour Road.
He was a bagger at Piggly Wiggly on River Road and developed a special bond with firefighters and police officers.
The drive held by the American Red Cross will be Dec. 19, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the clubhouse at The Crossings, 8160 Veterans Parkway.
