Skip the big box stores and head to PAWS on Black Friday for free adoptions

As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, PAWS Humane is holding a free adoption special this weekend.
All adoptable pets of any age are eligible for free adoption from Friday to Monday as part of a Pet Coalition of Muscogee and Harris counties event, according to a Facebook post on the PAWS Humane page.
Zappos is working with participating Best Friends Animal Society locations to cover all adoption fees during the four-day event. PAWS Humane is one of those locations.
The free adoption event will take place at the PAWS facility on 4900 Milgen Road.
Hours of Operation
- Black Friday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Cyber Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
PAWS Humane will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
