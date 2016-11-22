Local

November 22, 2016 10:44 AM

Skip the big box stores and head to PAWS on Black Friday for free adoptions

By Lauren Gorla

As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, PAWS Humane is holding a free adoption special this weekend.

All adoptable pets of any age are eligible for free adoption from Friday to Monday as part of a Pet Coalition of Muscogee and Harris counties event, according to a Facebook post on the PAWS Humane page.

Zappos is working with participating Best Friends Animal Society locations to cover all adoption fees during the four-day event. PAWS Humane is one of those locations.

The free adoption event will take place at the PAWS facility on 4900 Milgen Road.

Hours of Operation

  • Black Friday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • Cyber Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

PAWS Humane will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

