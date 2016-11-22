Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets

The first graduation ceremony for students in Columbus State University’s new film certificate program was Monday morning at the Springer Opera House. The first graduation is a milestone for CSU and the 13 participating students. CSU’s On-Set Film Production Certificate Program is offered through CSU’s Department of Communication in collaboration with the Springer Opera House. It's also part of the Georgia Film Academy. It was one of the first programs of its type offered in Georgia when it launched. Meet three of the graduates in this short video.