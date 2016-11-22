Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets

Lenora Merritt surprised her son, Martaous Merritt, 28, by taking him to the Fantasia concert at Macon City Auditorium Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Lenora Merritt Special to The Telegraph

TSYS announces results of 2016 United Way campaign

TSYS hosted Thursday morning a celebration to announce the results of their 2016 United Way Campaign. TSYS announced their corporate total was $1,785,523, an increase of $70,523 over the 2015 total. Of that $1,439,001 will be going to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

Eight firearms, $4,360 worth of narcotics and $2,400 in cash were found November 10, 2016 during a search at a Bernard Street apartment complex, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced during a press conference held November 15, 2016. Christopher Leonard Woolfolk, 33, Atoya Williams, 34, Antonio Cortez Sauls, 29, and Salita Nicole Byrd, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

The first graduation ceremony for students in Columbus State University’s new film certificate program was Monday morning at the Springer Opera House. The first graduation is a milestone for CSU and the 13 participating students. CSU’s On-Set Film Production Certificate Program is offered through CSU’s Department of Communication in collaboration with the Springer Opera House. It's also part of the Georgia Film Academy. It was one of the first programs of its type offered in Georgia when it launched. Meet three of the graduates in this short video.

Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

Students in Jordan Vocational High School's automotive program revealed earlier this week to other students, faculty and the community a completely restored and improved 1996 Ford Mustang they restored as part of the Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." The finished car will now be judged and compete with the Mustangs restored by the other finalist schools for the grand prize.

Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

A video production crew working for Quaker State was at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus Wednesday to record the progress auto students have made restoring an old Ford Mustang as part of Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." They also decided to have those assembled take the mannequin challenge. Our camera was rolling as well. Here's a look at their poses...and how long they held them.

