He was already excited to see Fantasia, but her special gesture to him meant even more

Lenora Merritt told her son he was going to an anniversary party, but when they showed up at the Macon City Auditorium Saturday he got a surprise.
“You’re not going to an anniversary party; you’re at Fantasia’s concert, what!” his mom exclaimed.
Martaous Merritt, 28, didn’t believe her at first. But after seeing an all-access pass, his smile widened into a big grin. He’s been a fan of Fantasia since her “American Idol“ days, when she won the show’s third season, his mom said.
Martaous has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. Lenora worried about his being able to see the stage. They were in the sixth row, but when the concert started, fans rushed forward.
With the help of a security guard, Mama Mia of V101.7 and a fire marshal who cleared the area, Martaous got to stay close to the stage so he could see.
The first time Fantasia noticed him, she came over and sang to him. The second time, she blew him kisses. And the third time, she reached down and held his hand, Lenora said.
Martaous was elated. Lenora was in tears.
“I still get emotional thinking about it,” she said. “That was a dream for him.”
Mama Mia, whose real name is Shirley Ellis, witnessed the gesture.
“There was a sparkle in his eye. And that little smile,” she said. “It was just a feeling of love. She made his day.”
Lenora shared a video of the moment and some pictures on her business’s Facebook page, Merritt the Occasion. She wants people to share the post, which already has been shared more than 350 times, so she can thank Fantasia for her son’s experience.
Martaous is nonverbal, but being his mama, Lenora can understand him just fine.
“He says he’s in love now,” she said. “He doesn’t want to wash his hand.”
Lenora hopes that one day maybe her son will get to have a one-on-one meeting with Fantasia. Even if just by video chat.
“Maybe some day she will come again and we’ll get to go, and we’ll get to meet her one-on-one in person,” she said.
