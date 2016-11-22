Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to needy in South Columbus

Former Carver High School standout and Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell donated 100 turkeys to needy residents Tuesday at South Columbus United Methodist Church.
Crowell didn’t make it to the noon giveaway at 1213 Benning Drive, but his mother was there to see her son’s vision come alive. The 23-year-old athlete decided to match the 100 bags of groceries the church planned to giveaway with 100 turkeys.
“He has a grateful heart and he loves giving back,” said Debbie Crowell, the NFL star’s mother. “He wanted to do this last year and went to help feed the needy at a friend of our’s church. This year he said he wanted to give back.”
Debbie Crowell said her son grew up in the church. Although the Browns are 0-11 this season, Crowell is the leading rusher on the team. As soon as he heard that Pastor Reggie Williams wanted to prepare 100 grocery bags for families, the mother said her son called and they decided to match the bags with turkeys.
“Isaiah grew up in this church and it’s no better place to start than our church,” she said. “With the 100 bags we have, Isaiah matched it with 100 turkeys so I think that’s an awesome thing. He has a very grateful heart and a giving heart. To God be the glory.”
Roxanne Tucker, a member of the church for three years, said only God could lead the athlete to give to the community. She and others received a bag with a frozen turkey, stuffing mix, chicken broth, cranberry sauce, juice, a ham and other items for a Thanksgiving Day meal.
“It gives back to the community and that is a blessing,” Tucker said. “Through God and his heart, he is the only one who can make him do what he’s doing now.”
This is the first giveaway for Tucker,who said she does whatever she can for the church and to help the community.
“I go out and cook for the homeless and all,” she said. “When they have something to do, I’m here.”
