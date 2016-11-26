This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | November 19 - November 25

1. Columbus DUI attorney on Nighthawks: ‘They do not make mistakes’
Those who drink moderately and drive should consider a very important factor — the Georgia Department of Public Safety DUI Force. Commonly called the Nighthawks, they patrol Columbus on a regular basis and are highly trained in spotting people who have been drinking and choose to drive.
2. Police: Burglary probe uncovers street gang in Lakebottom area
An Eberhart Avenue burglary investigation led police to break up a street gang associated with Hardaway High School, a detective testified Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. The officer said a rash of thefts have been reported in the neighborhood near Lakebottom Park, and investigators believe the suspects were in a gang calling itself the “Street Money Mob,” all current or former Hardaway students.
3. ‘Smoque’ name goes up in ‘Smoke’ after legal questions
The name of a new downtown Columbus barbecue restaurant has changed in a puff of legal smoke — or Smoque — after a challenge from a Chicago business of the same name. Columbus restauranteur Mark Jones opened Smoque at the corner of 11th and Broadway last month. Not long after, Jones received a “cease and desist” order from attorneys representing Chicago-based Smoque, a popular barbecue eatery on North Pulaski Avenue.
4. Jeremy Johnson: ‘It’s no secret I’m going to get a chance at the next level’
Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson won’t have an impressive resume to hand scouts, but that’s not deterring the senior from picturing himself in an NFL uniform. As a starter, Johnson heads into Auburn’s regular season finale with a 7-3 record. He surpassed 2,000-career passing yards Saturday, but his accuracy and propensity for turnovers were an issue.
5. South Columbus apartment complex suffers significant fire damage
Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel battled a blaze at Woodcliff Apartments Sunday afternoon that did significant damage to the complex on Oakley Drive off St. Mary’s Road. It appears as many as 19 apartments were damaged or destroyed and as many as 75 residents displaced, said Deputy Chief Greg Lang.
