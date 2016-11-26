Ledger’s Holiday Help program kicks off Monday

Each year, the Ledger-Enquirer’s Holiday Help program helps hundreds of people, and this year will be no exception.
The premise is simple: People in need in the Chattahoochee Valley write letters describing their plight, and people with plenty have an opportunity to read and choose their letters and help them.
We begin accepting letters on Monday, and we expect to have enough by the end of this week for potential givers to peruse. Many people like to take a collection in their office and then choose a family to help. Over the years, some of the most popular letters have been from mothers requesting simple toys and basic clothing for their children, and from adults seeking food for their holiday meal.
To see the letters and make a selection, stop by our lobby on the first floor of the Hardaway Building at 945 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 23. If you have an abundance this year, we hope you’ll consider helping.
If you have a great need this holiday season, we hope you’ll send us a holiday help letter. Here’s how: Write a letter describing what you need. Be sure to include your name, phone number and address so donors can contact you. Mail it to: Holiday Help, P.O. Box 711; Columbus, GA 31902-0711. You can also drop off your letter in the Ledger-Enquirer lobby.
Note: Letters need to be dropped off at the Ledger-Enquirer building. Simple, handwritten letters are welcome and encouraged. We do not accept electronic submissions such as e-email letters or requests for help made in the comment section of this story or on Facebook.
Also, the Ledger-Enquirer does not screen letters, nor can it guarantee their truthfulness.
Happy holidays from the Ledger-Enquirer!
Comments