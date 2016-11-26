Report reveals Columbus teen was driving at high speeds before fatal crash

The report from the Monday single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Columbus teen reveals that the driver was traveling at high speeds before crashing into a power pole on Turner Road.
According to the report, D’Antonio Gaines was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima east along Turner Road, a two-lane road, around 11:24 a.m. at a “high rate of speed.” A commercial vehicle traveling west saw the Maxima cross the double yellow line and attempted to stop. Gaines struck the rear left side of the commercial vehicle with the front left of his car.
The car continued to travel along Turner Road until the center driver’s side of the car struck a power pole. Gaines was transported Monday to Midtown Medical Center with multiple injuries.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead of blunt force trauma at 12:34 p.m. on Saturday.
“No charges pending since it was a single-car accident,” Bryan said.
The driver of the second vehicle was not transported to a hospital. The vehicle sustained only slight damage, according to the report. Gaines was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Staff reporter Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Comments