Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City to have grand opening

Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City will have its grand opening on Monday.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Whitewater Avenue.
Whitewater was previously Third Avenue. It runs along the Chattahoochee River from 13th Street to 16th Street.
The street was renamed Whitewater as a nod to the rapids and the urban whitewater course next to it.
The total cost of the of the streetscape project is about $3.2 million.
The project has taken more than a year to complete.
There were a couple of delays during the work, one of which was the result of contaminated soil on the site of an old gas station at the 14th Street corner. There was also an issue with a 100-year-old sewage pipe found on the northern end of the construction project.
Money for the project came from Phenix City’s capital budget, Phenix City’s general fund, the W.C. Bradley Company and RAM Hotels.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments