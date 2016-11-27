Urban League and others helping victims of fire at Woodcliff Apartments

The Urban League of Greater Columbus is leading an effort to help 17 families displaced by a fire Nov. 20 at the Woodcliff Apartments on Oakley Drive in south Columbus.
Urban League CEO Susan Cooper said a meeting was held Nov. 22 at St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in which 13 of the families were represented.
“We plan to be in touch with the other families,” Cooper said.
She said she was pleased with the efforts being made to get the residents back to some kind of normal life.
“Experience from a fire at the MLK Apartments last year is helping us,” Cooper said.
The Woodcliff Fire Relief Community checked four families into a Microtel on St. Marys Road where they will stay until Nov. 29.
Six families were given housing at another location.
Eight of the 17 displaced families will need long term housing assistance and are being referred to the Home For Good program of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and the New Horizons Home Path Program.
The American Red Cross provided emergency financial assistance on day one and will provide more as needed.
A Thanksgiving dinner was served at the Liberty Theatre.
Clothing and toiletries were delivered to Midtown Property Management Company on Armour Road.
“Donations are pouring in from the entire community,” Cooper said.
The Valley Rescue Mission is handling those now.
She added that staff members at Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning have been collecting items for the families.
Partner agencies working with the Urban League are: the city manager’s office of the Columbus Consolidated Government, the Housing Authority of Columbus, New Horizons Pathway to Housing, American Red Cross, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, Goodwill, Homeless Resource Network, Muscogee County School District, Metra Transit, Liberty Utilities, Iheart Media, Davis Broadcasting, and the Liberty Theatre.
The Urban League, in partnership with SuperShop Entertainment, will raise funds at the Anthony Hamilton concert on New Year’s Day.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments