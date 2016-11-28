It’s going to rain! Really, no kidding

After 40 days and 40 nights of drought, the Chattahoochee Valley might actually see some rain. Maybe even today.
There’s just a 10 percent chance of rain this evening, but that likelihood jumps to an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms (remember those?) Tuesday and 100 percent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.
It’s supposed to be sunny with little chance of rain Thursday and Friday, but the clouds should move back in and give us a chance of showers over the weekend.
The drought has caused all kinds of havoc. Read about it here.
