Broadway Holiday Festival coming this Friday

The ninth annual Broadway Holiday Festival is this Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., sponsored by Uptown Columbus, the Business Improvement District, Columbus State University Servant Leaders and Uptown Merchants.
Santa will make an appearance, escorted by the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. Traditional Christmas carols will be sung at the lighting of the giant Christmas tree, and there will be hot chocolate and candy canes. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday attire.
New this year is the lighting of the Uptown Tree Trail. Columbus State University's Servant Leaders have partnered with Uptown Columbus on the Uptown Tree Trail, a trail of ornately decorated trees in the median of Broadway.
Bring a toy or $2 donation and play in Santa’s Castle of Fort Benning Bouncy House. A non-profit organization run solely by volunteers, the Santa’s Castle provides toys for children of Fort Benning soldiers, who because of financial difficulties would otherwise not have toys during the holidays. Santa’s Castle has been serving the Fort Benning and Columbus area since 1986.
For more information, go to UptownColumbusGA.com or call 706-596-0111.
