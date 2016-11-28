Georgia makes National Geographic’s list of top destinations

The state of Georgia has been named one of National Geographic Traveler Magazine’s top destinations for 2017.
Tucked in amid other destinations such as the Guadeloupe Islands; Canton Uri, Switzerland; Chengdu, China; Hamburg, Germans and Moscow is the Peach State.
“Old sweet songs aren’t the only tunes keeping Georgia on music lovers’ minds,” states the magazine’s website. “The Peach State’s current homegrown performers—including Young Jeezy and Luke Bryan—are building on the lyrical legacy of legends such as James Brown and Ray Charles.”
The site mentions many music and theater venues and cites specifically Macon’s Little Richard and the Allman Brothers and Athens’ the B-52s and R.E.M.
They also suggest visiting master luthier Randy Wood’s music shop near Savannah.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments