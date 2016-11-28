Finally, Whitewater Avenue reopens in Phenix City

It took a year-and-a-half and more than $3 million, but Phenix City formally, and finally, opened Whitewater Avenue Monday morning.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and City Manager Wallace Hunter spoke to a crowd of about 50 at the corner of Whitewater Avenue and 14th Street before two cars, an antique Model-T and a new sedan ceremonially drove through a red ribbon strung across the street.
“We’ve gone through a lot to get this done,” Lowe said. “A lot of things had to happen to make this take longer than we wanted.
Along the way, workers came upon contaminated soil from an old gas station and an ancient sanitary sewer line that needed to be addressed.
“When you dig in Phenix City, especially along the river, you can run into problems,” Hunter said.
But with the $3.2 million project behind them, Lowe and Hunter said things will continue to look up for the city.
“We’ve still got a lot to do, and it’s going to take cooperation to get them done,” Hunter said. “But we’re moving forward.”
“Let’s continue to be one Phenix City,” Lowe said. “That’s the only way we can continue to move forward.”
With Whitewater Avenue, formerly Third Avenue, closed between 13th and 14th Streets for well over a year, access to the Courtyard Marriot and the new campus of Troy University next door was hampered. But with the stretch of road back open, officials expect traffic in the area to be improved, and further development of the Phenix City riverfront to continue.
