Renowned hip-hop violinist to appear at MLK event Jan. 14

Damien Escobar, world renowned violinist, will appear at the 2017 MLK:The Dream Lives Unity Commemoration on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Escobar’s claim to fame came early on in his teens when he, alongside his brother, appeared on “America’s Got Talent” as Nuttin’ but Stringz. They were two urban kids from Jamaica, Queens, playing a blend of hip hop and classical melodies with a violin.
No longer with his brother, Damien Escobar has continued performing, including at the CBS Upfront Presentation, Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef Awards, Indy Car Championship Awards, Major League Baseball Annual Golf Fundraiser Event, Russell Simmons’ Hip Hop Inaugural Ball, and corporate concerts for FRIDAYS, Walmart, Target, and more.
The Dream Lives event is a community festival that assembles a diverse group to celebrate the continued importance and relevancy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of unity, equality and justice for all people regardless of race, classification or economic status. Corporations, churches, schools, fraternities and sororities may register for the free event at www.columbusga.org beginning on Dec. 9. Deadline for registration is Jan. 6.
When discussing why the next The Dream Lives event will feature a musician for the first time, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said, “Damien Escobar is an extraordinary talent with a story of raw determination and resilience. He’s not just an amazing violinist, but his music inspires unity, harmony and hope. He’s perfect for the spirit of this event.”
This is the fourth year the Mayor’s Commission has organized the commemorative event and the third year it will be held in the Liberty Cultural District. The Liberty Cultural District was once the hub for African American entertainment and culture.
The Liberty Theater is a major historic landmark having hosted on its stage such notables as Cab Calloway, Ma Rainey and Nat King Cole.
The event features a Unity Processional that commences promptly at noon and converges on the green space in front of the Liberty Theater. Added this year is a 10K run in addition to the MLK 5K organized in collaboration with the Courier newspaper and Big Dog Running.
Organizers of the event expect to announce the full slate of activities as the date of the event nears.
The Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity is comprised of over 25 civic and corporate individuals committed to the mission of ensuring that every citizen is valued and presented with equal access to opportunities. In the past, the commission has teamed up with WTVM and CSU to present forums on Diversity.
