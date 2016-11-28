Top area prep wrestlers to compete Saturday at Central

There is nothing like winning in your own gym.
That is what Central High School did last year in the Red Devil Duals Wrestling Tournament.
Central coach Rob Morales says he is hoping for a repeat performance this Saturday but knows it won’t be easy as the top wrestlers from 16 teams will be competing in the eighth annual tournament.
“This is the largest wrestling event of the year in the area,” Morales said.
The prep tournament, which runs 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Central Freshman Academy, 2400 Dobbs Drive in Phenix City, has Columbus, Shaw, Hardaway, Northside, Kendrick, Jordan, Spencer and Carver from Columbus.
Alabama teams competing besides Central are Auburn, Russell County, Pratville, Opelika, Foley, Benjamin Russell and Stanhope Elmore.
This is a duals format tournament where the best wrestlers at weight class from each team faces off against another. The team at this kind of meet is determined by the outcome of every individual match.
Tickets are $10. There will be concessions and t-shirts for sale.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments