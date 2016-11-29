LaGrange police arrest two in Saturday slaying; two others sought

LaGrange police have arrested two men and secured arrest warrants for two others in connection with a killing and an aggravated assault committed Saturday in LaGrange, according to a release.
Jarvis D. Duncan, 35, and Michael Lee Fair, 37, of Marietta, Ga., have been arrested in connection with the Saturday slaying of Darius Tucker, 32, of LaGrange, while Gerald Jerome Florence, 34, of Powder Springs, Ga., and Lewis Antonio Shells, 35, of LaGrange are being sought.
Duncan and Fair were arrested Monday with the assistance of members of the Marietta Police Department and Cobb County Police Department. At least one other suspect is suspected to be involved but hasn't been identified at this point. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department.
On Saturday, shortly after midnight, LaGrange Police responded to 197 Edgewood Avenue in reference to two individuals who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located two people who had been shot multiple times. Emergency medical aid was provided at the scene before both victims were transported to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.
Tucker was pronounced dead. The second victim, Tucker’s mother, age 49, was flown to a Columbus hospital and is listed in stable condition. The initial investigation revealed that three to four masked suspects dressed in black clothing forced their way into the home and confronted the victims.
Duncan and Fair are also being held in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery on Friday in LaGrange. Florence and Shells are also suspects in the incident in which two LaGrange men were held at gunpoint and robbed at a Saynor Circle house.
The investigation of that robbery revealed that the Saynor Circle home was targeted by the suspects due to their believing that the location contained a large quantity of illegal drugs and money.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments