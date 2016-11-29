Finally, rain falls on the Chattahoochee Valley

After more than 40 days (and 40 nights) of drought, the Chattahoochee Valley finally is seeing some rain Tuesday morning.
The rain should stay with us off and on for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The showers should taper off late this afternoon, although there will remain a chance of showers overnight.
That chance increases significantly Wednesday, with scattered and isolated thundershowers in the morning and a 100 percent chance of thundershowers in the afternoon.
The dry conditions in the southeast are causing problems with wildfires in the mountains to the north, most recently in the resort town of Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
