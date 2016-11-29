Local

November 29, 2016 11:03 AM

Join Whitewater Express for their mannequin challenge this Saturday

By Mike Owen

Whitewater Express is planning a pair of “mannequin challenges” at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 2, on the riverfront.

The first will be at the Harmony Park playground on Bay Avenue across from the Whitewater office. The second will follow upstream a bit on the Waveshaper Island beneath the old Eagle&Phenix power house.

Mannequin challenges are a new online video craze in which a group of people pose, often in humorous or elaborate poses, while someone makes a video, often set to music, and then sees how much online attention it can attract.

