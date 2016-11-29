Join Whitewater Express for their mannequin challenge this Saturday

Whitewater Express is planning a pair of “mannequin challenges” at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 2, on the riverfront.
The first will be at the Harmony Park playground on Bay Avenue across from the Whitewater office. The second will follow upstream a bit on the Waveshaper Island beneath the old Eagle&Phenix power house.
Mannequin challenges are a new online video craze in which a group of people pose, often in humorous or elaborate poses, while someone makes a video, often set to music, and then sees how much online attention it can attract.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
