Free manicures, pedicures, chance to help soldiers at Virginia College Holiday Fest

Cosmetology students at Virginia College will be giving free manicures and pedicures at the school’s Holiday Fest with Santa.
Free blood pressure checks will also be given at the event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Campus tours will be given.
Virginia College is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.
During the event, people will be able to help make holiday cards for Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization which annually sends more than 200,000 packages filled with food, entertainment, hygiene items and personal letters of appreciation to soldiers serving overseas as well as veterans, wounded heroes, new recruits and first responders.
Everyone can have their photograph taken with Santa Claus and have fun decorating ornaments. Hot chocolate will be served. There will be face painting and giveaways.
Among programs Virginia College offers besides cosmetology are business administration, pharmacy technician, surgical technology, and medical assistant.
