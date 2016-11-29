Rain might not be enough to lift outdoor burning ban, fire marshal says

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores issued a ban on outdoor burning about a week-and-a-half ago in response to conditions caused by the extended drought.
Tuesday’s rain, and the rain expected Wednesday will not necessarily be enough for Shores to lift the ban.
“I have to talk to the Georgia Forestry (Commission) people and get their take on it,” Shores said Tuesday. “We’ll evaluate the ground moisture content and make a decision.
“Our intention is to lift the ban as soon as possible, but not just yet.”
The ban prohibits any outdoor fires not contained in a chimney or outdoor masonry fireplace, Shores said. Cooking on grills is allowed, but users should prepared to extinguish any sparks, and charcoal should be thoroughly doused before it’s discarded.
“People can still burn if it’s enclosed, screened-in,” Shores said. “They just can’t have open pit fires.”
Shores said people can look at what is happening in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and other such areas to see how dangerous and damaging wildfires can be.
In addition to what rain the city receives today, there is a 100 percent chance of thundershowers Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
