Synovus fixing water-leak problem in 1100 Broadway building

If you like large holes in downtown Columbus, the alley adjacent to the CB&T building at 1148 Broadway is your place.
For more than a month, workers from Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie have been waterproofing the building, which has had a basement leak for some time. The work is being paid by Synovus, CB&T’s parent company, said Synovus spokesman Lee Underwood.
As with any of its construction or building projects, Synovus did not disclose the cost. The entire expense is being paid by Synovus, though much of the work is being done in the city alley.
“Water was getting in the building and it needed to be addressed,” Underwood said recently. “There’ s no other significance associated with the timing of the work.”
The work in the city-owned alley has been significant. There is a hole next to the three-story CB&T Jordan Building at least 20 feet deep where much of the work is transpiring. Monday, there were multiple layers of protection between the basement’s brick exterior and the alley.
Until late Monday, workers had not had to worry about inclemate weather because of the ongoing drought. Still, work should be complete before the end of the year.
City Engineer Donna Newman said the city is not involved in the work, other than being aware of it. The work has spilled out onto a small portion of the Broadway sidewalk, but has not caused any disruption in vehicle or foot traffic.
