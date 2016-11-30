City is auctioning its karaoke machine?

Looking for a bargain on a used Harley? Or a tractor? How about a well-used garbage truck?
The city of Columbus is holding one of its periodical auctions of used equipment this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Victory Drive. That’s next to Riverdale-Porterdale Cemetery and behind the Jay Auto Mall.
Among the items up for auction are numerous tractors and heavy equipment, a seven-yard dump truck, about 30 old city garbage and recycling trucks, numerous pickup trucks, SUVs and buses (including a vintage 1985 Bluebird All American), more than 50 old police vehicles, including Ford Crown Vics, Chevy Impalas and Malibus, Dodge Chargers and Ford Tauruses.
There are heavy duty lawnmowers and other landscaping gear, shop tools such as compressors, saws, drills and something listed as a mouse sander, in case your mouse is getting rough around the edges.
There is heavy duty kitchen equipment such as mixers, slicers, serving equipment and warming equipment, ovens and stoves.
There is office equipment and home furnishings and entertainment stuff such as flat-screen TVs, camcorders and assorted video game consoles. There are iPads and other tablets along with iPhones and other cell phones and accessories, headphones, mobile radios, pagers, chargers and even a karaoke machine. And a CB radio.
There are laptop and desktop computers, printers and scanners.
There is a crossbow, a rod and reel combo, golf clubs, ping pong paddles, 28 pool cues and two pairs of stilts.
There are four guitars. And men’s and women’s jewelry.
There’s a safe, binoculars, a wheelchair, clothing, luggage, backpacks and children’s toys.
And bicycles. There are a lot of bicycles, both of the mountain and road variety, ranging from Huffy to Trek.
Interested in picking up something?
The auction is being held by Evans Auctioneers Inc., which takes a 13 percent buyer’s premium. You can pay by cash, check or credit card, but not by cashier’s check, according to the city website. Full payment must be made on the day of the auction and items should be removed from the auction site the day of the event, unless other arrangements are made.
You can see a full list of the items up for auction here.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments