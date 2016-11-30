PAWS Humane ‘sells out’ of pets on Black Friday weekend

Retailers weren’t the only ones busy during the Black Friday weekend shopping frenzy.
The folks at PAWS Humane on Milgen Road held a special weekend in partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society, and for the first time in memory, they “sold out” their entire stock of adoptable pets, according to Casey Smith, PAWS director of marketing.
“We did something we’ve never done before, which was clear the shelter,” Smith said. “We weren’t really expecting to do that, but we literally didn’t have any animals in our care, which was crazy.”
PAWS has seen a few animals returned, but only a few, Smith said.
In total, they adopted out 68 animals over the weekend, more than 50 of them on Black Friday itself, Smith said.
One reason for the success was the partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society, which paid the adoption fee for all the animals.
Adoption fees are $75 for adult dogs, $125 for puppies, $75 for kittens and $25 for adult cats. Those fees include spaying or neutering (which is mandatory) micro-chipping and all vaccinations and preventative medicines.
“You get so much for that fee,” Smith said. “If you just take your pet to be spayed or neutered, it will be more than $125.”
Anyone interested in adopting an animal can see what’s available at the PAWS website, call 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org. You can also visit the facility at 4900 Milgen Road.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments