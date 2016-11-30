Watch as Muscogee County educator learns he has been awarded an ‘Oscars of Teaching’....and $25,000.

Eric Crouch of Double Churches Elementary School is one of 35 teachers across the nation selected to receive a Milken Educator Award, which includes $25,000.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

Latest News

Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."

Local

New Columbus series puts playwrights of color in the spotlight

"The Hampton Years” by Jacqueline Lawton will kick off a new play-reading series called In Other Words. In Other Words elevates the work of nationally recognized playwrights of color for a Columbus audience. This initial reading will be free at the Lofts at Swift Mill at 2:30 on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Local

TSYS announces results of 2016 United Way campaign

TSYS hosted Thursday morning a celebration to announce the results of their 2016 United Way Campaign. TSYS announced their corporate total was $1,785,523, an increase of $70,523 over the 2015 total. Of that $1,439,001 will be going to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Editor's Choice Videos