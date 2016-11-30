Columbus one of 12 cities chosen for leadership academy

Columbus is one of a dozen cities to be chosen by the National League of Cities to participate in its Leadership Academy: Promoting Postsecondary and Workforce Success.
The announcement was made by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
According to a press release, each city chosen has made a commitment to address inequities in accessing and succeeding in higher education as well as gaining meaningful employment.
Other cities chosen were Austin, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; Houston, Texas; Jacksonville, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; San Antonio, Texas; and South Bend, Ind.
The academy is being held in Washington, D.C. Wednesday-Friday.
“We are excited to have been chosen to participate in this academy. It complements the work we are already doing with our Columbus 2025 initiative which will formally launch in January 2017,” Brian Anderson, president and CEO of the chamber, said in the release.
The Columbus 2025 initiative is focused on five key strategies to guide the region’s public and private efforts to reduce poverty, increase prosperity, and improve the overall quality of life for a stronger, more vibrant region by 2025.
The National League of Cities is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing morer than 218 million Americans.
