2 poles broken, more than 300 customers without power in Columbus

Power poles are broken on Sturkie Avenue and Norris Road in Columbus.
There are also wires down on Buena Vista Road.
According to Georgia Power at 5 p.m. there were outages in eight areas affecting 333 customers.
“Everyone should have their power back by 9 p.m,” said Georgia Power spokesman Robert Watkins.
Watkins called the damage “minimal” for the size of the storm hitting Columbus.
To see the Georgia Power outage map or report an outage, see here.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments