Cool, dry weather moving in after the storms

After Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s rain, the Chattahoochee Valley can expect a couple of cooler and dry days before more rain moves into the area early next week.
The area received 2-3 inches of much-needed rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but the next few days will be drier and cooler, according to WRBL chief meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
Thursday and Friday should see clear skies with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Clouds will move back into the area starting Saturday and rain should return on Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday.
The storm system that moved through the southeast Tuesday produced tornados that killed three people in Alabama and caused damage in the metro Atlanta area, according to news reports.
Three people were killed in northeast Alabama when a tornado touched down in Jackson County, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado was also reported north of Atlanta. No deaths or injuries were reported, but flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were temporarily suspended by the weather.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments