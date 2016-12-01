What’s the best restaurant in town? Visitors tell us it’s ...

You know what your favorite local restaurants are. But how do visitors to Columbus see our bill of fare?
A look at Tripadvisor.com, the website that rates cities and the attractions in them, shows that its contributors prefer local restaurants to franchises, and downtown restaurants to those on the outskirts.
The Loft is rated as the best place to grab a bite in town. Buddy Nelms’ Broadway restaurant got the best rating by people who travel and post reviews on the Tripadvisor website.
Coming in second was the Buckhead Grill on Armour Road.
Third place goes to 11th and Bay, located at that intersection.
In fourth place is the Cannon Brew Pub, also on Broadway.
And in fifth place is Zombie Pig Barbecue on Veterans Parkway.
The rest of the top 10 are all downtown eateries:
Mabella’s Italian on 11th Street was sixth.
Minnie’s Uptown on Eighth Street was seventh.
The Black Cow on 12th Street came in eighth.
Epic, in the Eagle & Phenix on Front Avenue, was ninth.
And Plucked Up Chicken on First Avenue rounded out the top 10.
Restaurants that didn’t quite make the top 10 were Country’s, Trevioli Artisan Pasta, Cheddar’s, Hunter’s Pub and Houlihan’s.
Cheddar’s and Houlihan’s are the only chain restaurants to crack the top 15.
Buckhead Grill, Cheddar’s, Zombie Pig, Hunter’s Pub and Trevioli’s were the only restaurants outside of downtown to be in the top 15.
What’s your favorite local eatery? Who did Tripadvisor’s raters miss out on?
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
