Here’s how the holidays will affect city services

Household garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup will not be affected by the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the city has announced.
City workers will pick up all normal waste collections on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, according to a city release. But other city services will be affected by the holidays.
The 311 Citizens Service Center, Parks and Recreation and Animal Control will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The Civic Center and Ice Rink will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 but will be open on Jan. 2.
Metra will have normal bus service on Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday service on Saturday, Dec. 24, but will have no service on Dec. 26 or on Jan. 2. Metra’s administrative offices will be closed all four days.
Columbus Recorder’s Court will hold only its 8 a.m. session on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments