‘Polar Express’ pulling into National Infantry Museum with special showings

“The Polar Express 3D” is coming to the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center just in time for the holidays.
The showing of the popular animated film featuring Tom Hanks has become a tradition for area families since the first showing in 2009.
Besides screening the Christmas classic on the museum’s large screen, free hot chocolate will also be served for children coming in their pajamas and a live conductor will hand out souvenir golden tickets.
The museum will show the film through Jan. 6.
This year, there will be two special showings. On Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., there will be a sensory-friendly show to accommodate children with autism and special needs. The lights will be turned up a bit and the sound will turned down.
On the weekend of Dec. 16-18, law enforcement officers and fire department personnel will be offered free admission.
Other holiday movies being shown this month include “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” “The Santa Clause” and “A Christmas Story.”
Ticket for all holiday movies are $10 for adults, students and military and $8 for children 4-12.
For the times when the films will be shown go to www.nationalinfantrymuseum.org.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
