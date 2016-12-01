Fort Benning families receive free Christmas trees

The Trees for Troops program delivered Thursday nearly 800 live Christmas trees to active-duty soldiers and their families at Fort Benning. The trees were given on a first-come, first-served basis on Weatherby Field. This is the 12th anniversary of the Trees for Troops program, sponsored by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and FedEx Corporation. More than 18,000 real Christmas trees will be donated and delivered to approximately 65 military posts. More than 176,000 real Christmas trees have been given to service members and their families since the program kicked off in 2005.
