MercyMed completes expansion

MercyMed of Columbus has completed its expansion and will have a grand opening and open house celebration at noon on Dec. 9 to which the public is invited.
At the MercyMed location on 2nd Avenue, the medical clinic has grown from a 3,100 square feet to 9,000 square feet.
According to a press release, with more than 8,000 patients on file, MercyMed now has more capacity to offer more services. With this project, MercyMed created 12 new exam rooms, a full medical lab, a procedure room for specialty clinics such as ultrasounds and orthopedics, a counseling office and four dental treatment rooms.
MercyMed, founded by Dr. Grant Scarborough, is a faith based charitable clinic, the mission of which, is to be the medical home for the uninsured and underserved of the community.
Since opening its doors in 2012, the clinic has seen nearly 35,000 patient encounters and the vast majority of those are for patients with no health insurance.
MercyMed is located in the former North Highland branch of Columbus Bank and Trust.
Ben B. Gordy Construction served as the general contractor.
