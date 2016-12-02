Rain was welcome, but not a drought-buster

While this week’s rain brought welcome relief to the Chattahoochee Valley, which had been bone dry for about a month-and-a-half, it was hardly a drought-buster.
The area saw about two inches of rain, but all that did was to bring us below being a full foot short of rainfall for the year. The area is still nine or 10 inches short of rainfall, WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald said.
But there’s more help on the way in the rain department. Friday and Saturday should be sunny with highs around 60. But clouds will move back in and produce showers and thunderstorms Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday before we get a break on Wednesday. There could be rain late next week, too.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
