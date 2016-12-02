Won’t someone give Tyson a chance?

Meet Tyson. He’s a 2-year-old terrier-pit bull mix who lives at PAWS Humane on Milgen Road.
They say he likes it there, but he’d prefer to have a home and a family to share it with. Maybe even a bed of his own, or permission to snooze on the couch.
One reason Tyson has had trouble finding a family is that he’s deaf. He’s very loving, says PAWS Director of Marketing Casey Smith. But if people come up to him from behind and touch him when he’s not aware anyone’s there, it startles him and he’ll snap at them.
But if you make sure he knows you’re there, he loves people and other dogs, too. The staff at PAWS uses hand signals and lights to get his attention, and that works out well, Smith says.
If you’re interested in meeting Tyson, or any of the other dogs, cats or other critters at PAWS, call 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org. Or you can visit the facility at 4900 Milgen Road.
For the record, Tyson is in room No. 9. Give him a chance.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
