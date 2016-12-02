Look at all there is to do in Columbus this weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend? There’s plenty on tap.
▪ “The Little Mermaid,” is a musical stage adaptation of the Disney film in which a curious young mermaid falls for a handsome human prince. It’s at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org
▪ The ninth annual Broadway Holiday Festival will feature Santa escorted by the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and traditional Christmas carols. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday downtown. UptownColumbusGA.com
▪ You can celebrate Columbus State University’s new dance program Friday at the inaugural Broadway Ball event featuring special guest and Tony Award Winner Ann Reinking. The event will also mark the official introduction of Karyn Tomczak, the Vicki Jiles Flanagan Distinguished Chair in Dance. It’s at the RiverMill Event Centre in Bibb City. Prices vary. For more information call Kim Tucker at 706-507-8431.
▪ The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will present a Pops Series concert Friday honoring American Icons through the decades. It’s at 7:30 p.m. in the Bill Heard Theater at the RiverCenter. Tickets are $30-$38. csoga.org
▪ The First Friday Art Walk features artists, artisans and crafters from 4:30-10 p.m. Friday. Meet at 1100 block of Broadway in Uptown. It’s free.
▪ On Saturday, catch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” presented by The Academy Dance Center, specially adapted for the dancers of the Academy’s Ensemble Company. It’s at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. University Hall, Columbus State University, 4225 University Ave. $15. academydancecenter.com
▪ Also on Saturday, you can join the Reindeer Run, a one-mile race for kids up to the eighth-grade level. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, and drinks will be available for for race participants. It’s at 9 a.m. at Country’s Barbecue on Broadway. countrysbarbecue.com
▪ The Bi-City Annual Christmas Parade, with professional and handcrafted floats, marching units, antique cars, horses, clowns, schools, civic organizations and more begins at 10 a.m. on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City. The route goes down Broad Street in Phenix City, turns onto the 13th Street bride and goes down Broadway ending on Ninth Street.
▪ The St. Anne-Pacelli Home and School Association’s annual Breakfast with Santa is 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, coffee, orange juice and milk. Reservations are $8. Children 3 and under are free but need a reservation with an adult to attend. The Christmas Shop will be open in the Youth Room for children to shop for their parents, grandparents and friends. No credit cards will be accepted. To make a reservation go to BeAViking.com/breakfast-with-santa. Call 706-561-8232 for more details.
▪ On Sunday, the CSU Philharmonic will present a world premier by student composer Andrew Markel. They will also feature faculty composer James Ogburn’s “Compliments and Collisions,” an ethereal concerto for Soprano Saxophone and Orchestra. It’s at 4 p.m. at the RiverCenter and it’s free.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
