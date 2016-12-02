Columbus prisoner reentry program runs out of funds: Doors to close Dec. 15

Three years ago, Waleisah Wilson started a nonprofit organization to help former inmates transition back into the Columbus community.
During that time, she provided free job training and referral services to numerous clients, resulting in nearly 100 gaining employment, she said.
But now Wilson, founder and director of NewLife-Second Chance Outreach Inc., said she is shutting down the program due to lack of funding.
The center, located at 416 12th St., will officially close December 15th. Wilson will hold an appreciation dinner for supporters Dec. 28, 6 p.m., at Taste of Heaven on Macon Road.
“It's been a great ride these last three years but it isn't financially sound to continue to provide free services without donations coming in,” Wilson wrote in a news release announcing the closing. “But the organization will still be doing great things as its President has started a new journey in her life and the organization has been contacted and received several offers to collaborate and relocate to four other states so our efforts to equip, empower and restore formerly incarcerated individuals deserving of second chances will continue, just not in the capacity that it has been.”
Wilson, herself an ex-felon, started the organization after being released from a bootcamp in 2011. She said she had been incarcerated on an arson conviction. Prior to that, she was a program and community living manager at a nonprofit in Macon, where she oversaw 35 employees. She said she had a bachelor's degree in sociology from Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and two master’s degrees.
When Wilson couldn’t find a job because of her criminal record, she started the job referral program. Through her efforts, Gov. Nathan Deal declared July 2016 “Reentry Awareness Month” in the state of Georgia. In July, Wilson held several activities highlighting the plight of people released from prison.
Wilson has been funding the program with her own money and a few donations, she said. Earlier this year, she applied for a city Crime Prevention Grant, but it was denied. At the time, she criticized the city’s funding process.
"People don't want to admit that community leaders that we have, they're in cliques, and if you're not in their cliques, you don't get anything," she said in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. "Giving stuff to organizations because you sit on their board, or because you do some volunteer work with them, or you have a church member that goes to these programs, that's not distributing the funds equally. ... Why not give it to the organizations that are really doing something?"
She said the organization will still be active in the Columbus area despite the closing.
“Although the organization will be closing its physical doors and discontinuing job referral services, it will still maintain its presence within the community by continuing to build relationships with employers and posting felon friendly job openings and other announcements on its Facebook page and will continue to conduct reentry focused workshops and forums at local libraries,” the news release said.
The organization can still be reached by phone, email and social media, she said. The Facebook address is www.facebook.com/newlifesecondchanceoutreachinc/, the website is www.nlscoinc.org, the email is nlscoinc1@gmail.com and the phone number is (706) 593-5382. A volunteer will answer the phone 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. , Tuesday through Thursday.
