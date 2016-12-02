Local
Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge
Jordan Vocational High School’s automotive program, in the Muscogee County School District of Columbus, Georgia, won the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge that featured five national finalists out of 55 semifinalists restoring and customizing a classic Mustang. The winners gets their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world’s greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and is allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer