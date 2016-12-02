Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

Jordan Vocational High School’s automotive program, in the Muscogee County School District of Columbus, Georgia, won the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge that featured five national finalists out of 55 semifinalists restoring and customizing a classic Mustang. The winners gets their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world’s greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and is allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

The man who has been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman was seen driving the car that was stolen from the victim’s home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City appeared in court on theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction charges. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges. In this video, Detective Stewart Carter of the Columbus Police Department describes the scene when Short was arrested by police.

Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.

Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."

