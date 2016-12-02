Fire department welcomes 25 new cadets into the ‘family’

About 80-100 friends, family and fellow firefighters gathered Friday morning to see 25 cadets graduate from training and be sworn as firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
The graduation, held at the Firefighters Association Building on Lynch Road, marked the end of nine months of training for the cadets, about three months of firefighting training and about six months for EMT certification.
The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Service’s command and training staff, along with Mayor Teresa Tomlinson were present to congratulate the cadets as their names were called and they were handed their certificates and helmets on the stage.
Fire Chief Jeff Meyer congratulated the graduating class, then recalled his first day on the job as a firefighter and what he has learned through the years.
“I really didn’t know what to expect the first day in the station, the first night spending the night at the station,” Meyer said. “There are a lot of challenges with this job, but a lot of rewards. Your public acceptance of the oath of office proves that you are dedicated to joining this profession, this family, if you will. We will be your extended family.”
Meyer also urged the cadets to “take the next step” and go to school to become a full paramedic.
“If I were sitting where you are today, I would hope somebody would give me that advice, to go ahead and sign up for that class,” Meyer said.
The cadets who graduated and were sworn in Friday are Corey Beck, Lacey Bigham, Jon “Phillip” Carver, Jeffrey Cook, James Elinburg, Tyler Googe, Richard Hughes, Michael Jones, Joel Kim, Sean Lee, Lance Minger, Daniella Neely, Charleston Orange, Brandon Sheets, Daniel Sparks, Shikerrie Turpin, Randy Bencosme, Nay Delgado, Charles Hall, Justin Hodge, Hunter Kinsman, James Moffitt, Jerrel Mosley, Taylor Sheppard and Frederick Sherrod.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
