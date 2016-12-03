Violent killings in Columbus this year reveal crime ‘can happen to anybody’

A mother, son and granddaughter brutally killed in an upper, middle-class neighborhood.
A Carver High School baseball coach struck dead by a stolen car on Buena Vista Road.
A beloved autistic man fatally wounded during an armed robbery at the Parkside at Britt David apartment complex on Armour Road.
And, now, an 83-year-old church matriarch slain in her Eighth Street home just days after Thanksgiving.
These four cases underscore a painful reality in the Columbus community: Violent crime does not discriminate and anyone can become a victim, regardless of age, gender, location or socioeconomic background.
“It could happen to anybody, whatever neighborhood you’re in, whatever lifestyle you have,” said Johnny King, the boyfriend of Shameika Averett, who lost her mother, brother and 10-year-old daughter in January. “You don’t have to be a drug dealer in the streets. You can be a college graduate with a good job as a coach. You could be retired and trying to get your Social Security, disability, and just trying to help people, and it will just come out of the blue.”
This year has been a rough ride for the Columbus community, which has had 21 homicides so far, according to the Columbus Police Department. That number is up from 17 homicides last year. And, for many residents, the tragic, senseless nature of some of the crimes has been very disturbing.
The homicides
The violence began just days after the new year.
On Jan. 4, three people were found dead in their Upatoi home: Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb, 17; and her granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10. They died of head trauma and knife wounds inside the home where clothing and jewelry were stolen. Raheem Daniel Gibson, 20, Jervarceay “Weeda” Tapley, 18, and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16, each face multiple charges including three counts of malice or intentional murder, and one each of kidnapping and first-degree burglary. Tapley was the stepson of Short’s 68-year-old brother, Robert Averett, who died of a heart attack Jan. 6 after hearing of his sister’s death.
On April 18, Carver High baseball coach David Pollard, 36, died when a stolen Audi slammed into his Chevrolet sedan and knocked the car into a truck at the intersection of Buena Vista and Andrew roads. William C. Cross of Columbus was arrested May 2 and faces one count each of homicide by vehicle, felony murder and theft by taking auto in connection the wreck.
On Aug. 20, Deonn Carter, an autistic man beloved by firefighters, police and others in the community, died at Midtown Medical Center, 11 days after he was shot during an armed robbery attempt outside an Armour Road apartment. A preliminary autopsy determined that the cause of death was deep vein thrombosis due to a gunshot wound. The five suspects charged in his death are Travarus Thomas, 20; Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22; and three 18-year-olds, Tyquez Davis, Quamaine Thomas and Tauron Stepney.
On Monday, Peggy Gamble, a matriarch at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, was found dead in a hallway adjacent to her bedroom. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City was taken into custody on Nov. 29 as a “person of interest” in connection with the case. He is the stepson of Gamble’s daughter, Miriam Short, and faces an obstruction charge stemming from his arrest and a theft by taking motor vehicle charge related to the beige 1988 Toyota Corolla that was missing from Gamble’s home after her death, Columbus police said.
Living good lives
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, the city’s Public Safety director, said loss of life is always a tragedy, no matter the circumstances. But some cases this year have been particularly jarring because the victims were people with no connection to crime and their deaths were unexpected.
“There are those that are involved in horrific murders that are involved in a risk-based life,” Tomlinson said, “so maybe they’re dealing drugs or engaged in theft of some sort, something where they’re pushing the envelope of what you would otherwise expect to be normal day-to-day activity. And then you have — in the four instances that you’ve chosen to talk about — individuals who were not at all connected to risk-based activity. And those are the ones that really shock our conscience because — with broad generalizations — we all like to think that we are living good lives, that we’re doing the right thing, that we’re monitoring our activities in a way that we’re responsible citizens like all these individuals were doing.
“We give back, we’re connected to our families and our community,” the mayor continued. “And so we are in the eyes of ourselves and in the eyes of our community less risk-based,” she said. “And I think when bad things happen to people who are living a risk-averse life — a responsible life, connected life — it just shocks the conscience. And that’s what happened in these four events.”
The Rev. Johnny Flakes III, pastor of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, said it’s too early to jump to conclusions about suspects and motives because the cases are still under investigation or haven’t gone to trial. Still, it’s been a difficult year for the community, he said, including children.
“You would have to be just totally numb to not be concerned and not be moved or troubled by the crimes that we’ve seen happen within our community this year,” he said. “The brutalness of the crimes, the coldness, the indifference, the idea of someone taking another’s life,” he said. “You assume that because of the closeness, and family ties, these things wouldn’t happen. I think it speaks to the fallen nature of our world.”
A lost sense of security
Johnny King worked as a police officer in Albany, Ga., for 15 years. He was on the SWAT team and did undercover work.
“I’ve been shot at, stabbed, and seen the worse,” he said. “But it’s different when you’re close to the victims.”
He said the brutal killings of Averett’s family members opened his eyes to the torment that people suffer after they’ve been victimized. Averett’s daughter, Gianna, lived with him and Averett in Fort Mitchell, Ala., before her death, and the loss is still a fresh wound in their hearts.
“Shameika, she cries every single night,” King said. “Seeing her suffer like that, it just brings outrage and anger.”
King said he and Averett spent part of Thanksgiving Day with her sister and stepfather, Short’s husband, at a home in Columbus. Then they went to his family’s home in Albany. The children there had selfies that they had taken last Thanksgiving with Gianna. Averett broke down when she saw the photos.
When he and Averett heard about Gamble’s death a few days after Thanksgiving, King said it hit too close to home.
“Violent crime is becoming like a norm nowadays,” he said. “It just seems it’s interfering with daily life and your ability to trust people. When you have grandparents and parents and children violently killed and dying prematurely, lives are forever changed.
“Now, you’re afraid to walk the streets, or go in certain neighborhoods, or participate in certain activities,” he said. “Right now, I’ve got security cameras all around my house. ... You almost feel like you have to live in a prison inside your house. So it takes that sense of security away.”
Facing the unimaginable
Gamble’s children — Richard Gamble, 66, Cenneta Gunn, 61, and Miriam Short, 62 — now live a similar nightmare. On Wednesday, Gunn’s Columbus home was filled with Gamble’s grandchildren and other relatives mourning the loss of the woman they affectionately called “Madear.”
Sitting on a couch in the family room, the three siblings reflected on their mother’s full life; how she married her high school sweetheart and raised her children to be productive citizens. Richard Gamble said they never fathomed that their mother, who suffered from heart problems, would die such a violent death.
“We are not criminal-type people,” said Richard Gamble, who lives in St. Mary’s, Ga. “In fact, all of my mother’s and father’s kids — myself, my two sisters — are pretty much successful in our life careers. And our kids are now successful in their life careers.
“So, you know how some things you think you’re above it, because you’re not a part of that culture, that environment?” he asked. “It came as quite a shock to us because there are no illegal activities or no other things that you could associate with us. So, it was very sudden, unexpected.”
Gamble said he and his sisters always made sure their mother was well taken care of after their father died. She had lived in the house for nearly 50 years. They tried to convince her to move when the neighborhood began to deteriorate, but she didn’t want to part with her furniture.
Gamble, a retired Atlanta police officer and Navy criminal investigator, said he told some neighborhood drug dealers that they better not harm his mother or he would personally have them investigated, and they agreed to leave her alone. Some even began to watch out for her, he said. So he felt she was safe.
“They didn’t even allow trash to get in her yard,” he said. “She said they would come over there and pick the trash up.”
Richard Gamble took his mother to his daughter’s house in Atlanta for Thanksgiving, he said. Before leaving, she baked two buttermilk pies and two chocolate cakes for the holiday. She took one cake and pie with her to Atlanta and sent the other two to Destin, Fla., where Gunn’s family spent the holiday. She also sent boxes of Christmas cookies to six children vacationing in Destin, each box labeled with a child’s name.
They had a wonderful time, and then she returned to Columbus, her son said. When he heard that she was killed just days after the holiday, he couldn’t believe it.
“The first couple of days, it’s like a roller coaster with your feelings,” he said. “You can’t even go through an hour without having some kind of emotional outburst. And we’re just gradually coming to grips where we can deal with it and try to get through the day without that.”
The family’s tragedy is compounded by the arrest of Miriam Short’s stepson, Angelo, as “a person of interest” in the case. Miriam Short, who says she is no relation to Gloria Short’s family, said she married Angelo Short’s father, Eddie, later in life. He already had a daughter and son, and Angelo Short was always in and out of jail.
Miriam Short said she tried to help Angelo over the years, but she had to eventually shut him out of her life.
“I gave him some rules and regulations,” she said. “I told him, ‘My mama was strict and I’m going to do the same thing. You follow these rules or you’ll be out.’ He chose not to, and I put him out.”
Miriam Short said Angelo had just gotten out of jail in Alabama a few days before her mother was killed. His father is at the VA hospital in Tuskegee recovering from a stroke, and Angelo went to see him on the weekend.
Miriam Short was the one who walked into her mother’s house when the family couldn’t reach her Monday morning. She saw her mother’s pocketbook on the counter and called 911. When police arrived, they found the elderly woman’s body.
No one has been officially charged for the death of Gamble, but Miriam Short said her stepson’s alleged connection to the crime fills her heart with deep, seething anguish.
“I’m a Christian and I know the Bible tells us to forgive and forget,” she said. “I know the Lord ain’t through working with me, but there are just some things I don’t know if I can forget.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
