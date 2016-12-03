Veteran bears cross for the fallen at Bi-City Christmas Parade

Amid the colorful sweaters and Santa hats in the annual Bi-City Christmas parade, Pablo Diaz came down Broadway on Saturday with a huge wooden cross on his back with names written in black and red.
Diaz, a retired U.S. Army veteran, didn’t forget about Jesus Christ and the American GI during the parade that attracted thousands on the streets of Columbus and Phenix City. A metal wheel attached to the bottom of the cross made it a little easier for Diaz to move his message to those watching the parade.
“Two defining forces are willing to give their life for you — Jesus Christ and the American GI,” Diaz said. “One died for your soul and one died for your freedom.”
Diaz decided to carry his cross down the streets a second time after walking with it during the Veterans Day parade last month. The retired soldier is familiar with all the names written in black and red on the cross.
“All those in black are all those who need prayer,” he said while taking a break during the parade. “Those in red died for freedom.”
He said there are more than 900 names on the cross. Diaz said he served in Korea and Germany before finishing his service at the Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC.
Sadie and Dave Adams of Lato, Ala., said they come to the parade every year. The couple brought their three grandsons, including twins from Columbus.
“They wanted to see the horses,” Sadie said. “They love the horses.”
In the middle of the parade with men riding in antique cars and on scooters, organizers sent in the clowns from the Phenix City Shrine Club.
Sporting a bright red nose and wearing labels on his tattered coat, Mike Crane said it took about 30 minutes or so for a dozen clowns to get their faces painted and dressed for the event. Crane attracted plenty of laughs while showing off his new handmade gadget with an big eyeball on it.
“This is my new eyePhone,” he said to a laughing crowd.
The parade also featured handcrafted floats, marching units from schools, motorcycles, horses, churches and civic organizations.
Ed Harris of Columbus said he usually didn’t get out much but his grandchildren wanted to watch the parade this year.
“They are down here for the candy they are throwing out,” he said.
Comments