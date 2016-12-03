Believe it or not! Three Columbus area residents in Ripley’s newest book

If you’re looking for an unusual Christmas gift with a local connection, this 2016 edition of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” might be a mighty option because it includes three local folks among its unusual stories.
The newest book in the best-selling series from Versailles, Ind.-based Ripley Publishing is called “Unlock the Weird!” and retails for $28.95. The hardcover volume contains 256 pages and is suitable for a coffee table at 9-by-11¾ inches.
The local residents among the more than 1,500 people featured in the book are Butch Anthony of Seale and two Columbus women, Tiffanie Bullard and Krissy Koller.
Anthony, a notable folk artist, has been well publicized, but Bullard and Koller are relatively unknown.
Here are the two sentences about Koller and her dog in the book:
“Rocket the Chihuahua has only two legs, but has learned to hop around like a kangaroo. He is a strong swimmer and can run so fast that his owner, Krissy Koller of Columbus, Georgia, is unable to keep up with him.”
That’s because Koller also is disabled. But that part isn’t in the book. Here’s the rest of the story:
Koller, a Shaw High School graduate, became a quadriplegic in 2013, when she broke her neck in a fall. The severity of the injury was compounded by the ramifications of being hit by a drunken driver in 2004.
Although she flat-lined eight times during her recovery and still is on disability, she has rehabilitated enough to walk again.
Koller had a grooming salon and worked at a veterinary clinic and now volunteers with the Mia Foundation, the Rochester, N.Y.-based nonprofit organization that finds caring homes for animals with birth defects.
In 2014, while still in a physical rehabilitation center, Koller learned about Rocket, then 2 years old and born without two front legs in Texas.
“I was just drawn to him, probably because I was on a walker and going through lots of therapy and he needed lots of therapy too,” Koller told the Ledger-Enquirer.
Now, Rocket races around without any hindrance from his birth defect. In fact, Koller said, he can jump 3 feet from a sitting position.
And she rescued another two-legged Chihuahua, 9-month-old Cricket in Virginia, to give Rocket a playmate.
“She and Rocket ended up bonding amazingly well,” Koller said. “She copies everything he does. She wasn’t very mobile when we got her (several months ago), but now she is. She can’t quite catch him, but he’s training her.”
Koller doesn’t know how Ripley’s Publishing found out about Rocket. She figures it must have been through his Facebook page,” titled “Rocket the Two-Legged Kangaroo Chihuahua,” which includes videos of his hopping feats. She didn’t even know that Rocket is featured in the book until the Ledger-Enquirer sought an interview with her.
“I was honored and overjoyed when I heard that Rocket was in the ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not!’ book because he is a very special dog,” she said. “I was also extremely happy because it would help bring awareness about dogs born with birth defects, and more people would realize that they shouldn’t be euthanized because they can still thrive and live a long amazing life.”
Bullard and Anthony weren’t reached for comment, but here’s what Ripley’s says about them in the book:
▪ “Tiffanie Bullard, 29, from Columbus, Georgia, thought she was going in for a routine wisdom tooth extraction but was shocked to learn the tooth was actually a fang! Instead of being a fully formed molar, the tooth simply had one singular point, much like a canine tooth. The tooth also took her dentist by surprise, who’d never seen a wisdom tooth so oddly shaped.”
▪ “Seale, Alabama artist Butch Anthony proved that one man’s trash can become another’s treasure- or chance to search for it. Joined by Dutch artists Diederick Kraaijeveld, Nick Wagemans, and Gideon Elings, Anthony built the LIatikcuf, a pirate ship created from castoff items and trash, and sailed her on a 10-day adventure down the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers to the Gulf of Mexico. They built the boat using an old pontoon boat with a 90-horsepower motor Anthony had found on Craigslist, as well as a pickup truck camper shell, a chandelier crafted from small animal skulls, and a disco ball. The artists also used debris they picked up during their trip to create and exhibit artwork along the way.”
Oh, and if you wonder why Anthony and his buddies named their makeshift ship Llatikcuf, just reverse the letters.
